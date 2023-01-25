The claim was made by Coun Glen Sanderson in a cabinet meeting last week and has led to criticism from opposition councillors.

He said the “total cost of the consultants” would be £9m and that the council would aim to make a minimum of £17m in savings year-on-year.

He faced questions on the matter from independent councillor Georgina Hill at last week’s North Northumberland Local Area Council. And it has now been explained that the £9 million is the budget for the entire strategic change programme, rather than just to be spent on consultants.

Council leader Glen Sanderson has explained £9m will not be spent on cost-saving consultants alone.

Coun Sanderson – who chairs the strategic change board – said: “It is vital for us to make sure we provide value for money services to all our residents.

“That is why we have brought in experts to work with our staff and residents to highlight where we can do jobs better and differently. This entire programme will cost us £3m a year for three years which will bring savings of £17 million each and every year.”

A spokesman for the county council added: “Our Strategic Change programme sets out to redesign the way we as a council deliver local public services within the context of ongoing financial challenges.

“It is not about cutting services, but about modernising the way they are delivered and how we operate to achieve the best outcomes for our customers and residents – delivering the things that matter most to our communities. Indeed we will be asking our staff and residents for their ideas on where savings can be made as well as involving them in the redesign of our services.

“The figure of £9m is not set aside for consultants – it is the ring-fenced budget for the whole programme over the three years, including spend on existing staff, improved technology and more streamlined systems.