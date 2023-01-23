Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Coun Glen Sanderson’s comments came ahead of the council’s budget meeting next month, which will set the rate residents have to pay for the coming year.

In November, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a new maximum increase in council tax of 4.99% without a referendum as part of his autumn statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Band D properties in Northumberland’s average council tax bill stands at £2,142 – although it is higher in some areas due to differing parish precepts – meaning residents in those properties would face an additional £106.89 on their bills each year. This equates to an additional £8.90 a month.

Coun Sanderson was questioned on his plans for the budget by members on the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Council on Tuesday as he delivered his “state of the county” presentation.

Independent councillor Malcolm Robinson, who represents the Bedlington West ward, said: “The government grant has gone up, the section 151 officer says the council’s finances are in a bette place.

“People are using savings to pay bills, which is not sustainable. Are you going to put up the council tax to the maximum allowed?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sanderson replied: “We’re looking at all the options. Given the financial position, we will need to look very closely at that.

“What I would say is one of the reasons we’re in a better position is three months ago we brought in a number of new controls around recruitment and we have done things quite efficiently. I would say it’s a result of all officers and all our staff understanding the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have funded Northumberland Communities Together to make sure we’ve given the help to the people who need it, and we’ve given £10,000 to a range of food banks so we’re very mindful of that.

“Whatever the council tax rise we come forward with there will be a council tax support scheme that is almost second to none. I know the Labour Party would like it to be 100%, we give 92% which is what we think is doable and is far better than the other councils in the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad