The leader of Northumberland County Council has slammed Nigel Farage after the Reform UK leader criticised the local authority’s finances.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

During a visit to Morpeth last week, Mr Farage said his party would slash “unnecessary spending” if they came to power at next month’s local elections. However, Conservative leader Glen Sanderson has defended his administration’s financial record.

Coun Sanderson, who is standing for re-election in the Longhorsley ward, also backed the council’s spending on tackling climate change. It comes after Mr Farage told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he would cut spending on the council’s net zero targets.

Coun Sanderson said: “I think it’s fair to say that again, the facts have not been given a proper hearing. Political antagonism has taken place instead of a careful consideration of the situation around the council.

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

“The level of borrowing we have at the council has been judged to be absolutely fine. We have received an outstanding plaudit from external audit for our value for money – they wouldn’t say that if there was any issue at all.

“We have shown we are perfectly okay with the level of debt we have. When we had our independent review by the Local Government Association [LGA], they pointed out very strong leadership and a strong financial standing. This is not us saying that – it is external experts.

“We are an ambitious council that wants to have the best schools and leisure centres, and we are prepared to invest and have a top team of staff to help me deliver the investment that we need and the jobs that we will see.”

The council’s external audit report, published in February, did not “identify evidence of a significant weakness in arrangements” around financial sustainability or the economy, efficiency and effectiveness of the council. The LGA peer review said the council was in a “relatively strong position”, pointing to a reserve base of £229million at that time, adding: “Northumberland has made improvements it can be proud of.”

Addressing Mr Farage’s comments on climate change, Coun Sanderson continued: “Storm Arwen showed the impact of climate change here. We also had the wettest winter for 200 years in 2023/24 which cost the council millions to clear up.

“We’re working with our residents on looking at climate change – it is right that we have to do that. We are taking the necessary actions.

“We’re not going overboard, but we are taking a logical, reasonable and sensible approach. I think Reform are on the wrong side.”

Addressing spending on agency staff, which has hit more than £18million since 2021, Coun Sanderson added: “We have got to make sure we get the best people for the job.

“We take the best professional advice. The amount we pay to get things right is minimal. I’m very proud that we have the right people in.

“In terms of the amount we use, we’re very low compared to similar local authorities in how much we spend.”

Since Mr Farage’s visit, Reform has published attack ads criticising the council for a 23% rise in council tax since 2020.

Commenting on this, Coun Sanderson said: “We have increased council tax at or below inflation every year I have been leader. We have increased by below inflation this year.”