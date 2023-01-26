Brighter times ahead: council leader Glen Sanderson.

The governance review, published last summer, found a range of issues at the council and recommended changes across the board in order to improve the service provided to residents.

Coun Glen Sanderson was introducing the council’s response to the report of the challenge board, which was set up as a “critical friend” following the publication of the Caller report to ensure proper progress was made in implementing the reports numerous recommendations.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of the council’s audit committee, Coun Sanderson said: “This goes back to a year or so ago where I had a number of concerns, and the only way I felt I could transform those concerns into meaningful conversations was to have a governance review.

“I had to spend a lot of time trying to get this to happen, and we actually had to insist that it happened. It showed that my concerns were justified, and it showed that there were significant issues that needed to be discussed and dealt with.

“The way that the council is running now is infinitely better, indescribably better. Anyone involved I’m sure would agree.”

Coun Sanderson also discussed the forensic audit report into Advance Northumberland, the council’s arms-length development company by KPMG – and claimed he had been prevented from seeing it.

“There were some dark days. The KPMG report into Advance Northumberland – it’s remarkable that when I became leader I requested a report into Advance Northumberland. I asked to see that report a number of times and was denied access.

“That is the type of issue that I’m talking about. We’re in a much better place.

“I’m deeply indebted to our staff for continuing to do great work. I’m really happy with the way that the team is working.”

Coun Sanderson added that he felt members’ behaviour was also improving.

