Northumberland councillor swaps Independents for the Conservatives

An independent councillor has joined the Conservatives on Northumberland County Council.

Cramlington East and Double Row councillor Scott Lee, who has been in post since 2021, joined the Tory-led administration during the party’s conference.

Coun Lee was elected with a majority of six in May’s local election, narrowly fending off competition from Reform UK.

Coun Lee previously stood for the Conservatives in Blyth’s Croft ward at the 2017 elections, but lost out to Labour and stood as an independent in 2021 and 2025.

Cllr Scott Lee.

He also stood as an independent candidate for Cramlington and Killingworth against Tory MP Ian Levy in the last General Election, but lost out to Labour’s Emma Foody.

Coun Lee explained that he’d chosen to join the Tories after leader Kemi Badenoch’s speech at the conference on Wednesday.

He said: “I joined the Conservative Party because I was convinced that the plan Kemi set out in her conference speech is a plan that will improve things for people in Cramlington. She delivered a plan to cut the deficit, drive business forward and bring life back to our high streets.

“She put a focus back on law and order, the means to deal properly with our borders, and eased back on overambitious Net Zero targets which are crippling businesses and households across the country. The Conservative team work hard to deliver for Cramlington and Northumberland, and I am delighted to be joining them moving forwards.”

The move will give the Conservative minority administration on the council additional breathing space, bringing the total number of councillors up to 27. While the Tories are some way short of the 36 seats needed for a majority, opposition Reform UK have been weakened by three suspensions in recent weeks.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I am delighted to welcome Scott on board. His experience and knowledge will help us deliver on our priorities for the people of Northumberland who overwhelmingly backed us across the county in May this year.

“I think Kemi showed today there is hope for the party both here in Northumberland and across the United Kingdom.”

Independent Group leader Coun Derek Kennedy said: “This has come as a real shock. There was no cross words with Scott so it has come as a surprise.”