Northumberland Labour has hit out at the government’s £100 offer to off-grid properties which they say is not enough to cover cost of living rises.

They say the increase in oil prices leaves small rural and coastal communities not yet serviced by mains power particularly vulnerable.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour, said: “They are paying a heavy price like many other households in Northumberland but in a different way with different styles of heating. Many suffer heavier winters due to their location, so they need help just like everyone else.

"The government response to the cost of living crisis has been inadequate to say the least, but insulting those in need off-grid with £100 to support them isn’t sufficient.

"Many of these properties contribute to Northumberland life whether it be off-grid farmers or small communities.”

Northumberland Labour are asking that all county, town and parish councillors write to MPs in Northumberland seeking more support for rural properties off-grid.

They believe Prime Minister Liz Truss could be persuaded to make a U-turn if sufficient pressure is put on her.

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery, Labour, said: “As the Northumberland Labour Party have rightly pointed out, £100 to support off-grid rural properties to combat the surging price of oil will not touch the sides during what could be a very harsh winter indeed.

“The government’s response to the cost of living crisis has been nothing short of a disaster, and, as usual, it will be honest hard working people living in struggling communities up and down the country who will pay for it.

“More financial support to tackle the rising cost of living simply must be on its way and that includes support for these rural properties battling the rising cost of oil.