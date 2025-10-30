Northumberland councillor fears Renters' Rights Bill could push landlords to turn to AirBnB and holiday homes
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, who represents the Bamburgh ward on Northumberland County Council, fears the act could lead to fewer homes and soaring rents.
The act, which has received royal assent, abolishes ‘no fault evictions’ in a bid to ‘rebalance’ landlord-tenant relations across the country.
Cllr Renner-Thompson, the chairman of Northumberland Conservatives, said: “This law heaps regulation and red tape on landlords and we will see many selling up, leading to fewer homes available and soaring rents.
“This isn’t speculation. We’ve seen it over the border in Scotland where the supply of rental properties went down significantly when they made similar changes and rents have gone up faster than in England.
“Here in Northumberland, I’ve seen residential landlords simply change their houses to holidays lets and AirBnBs which don’t face the same regulations, putting more hardworking families onto the street.
“The Government think it will help people – but our view is it will do the opposite. I have already had casework where people have been evicted because this legislation is coming in.”
North Northumberland has some of the highest levels of second home-ownership in the county. Beadnell has the highest in Northumberland with 48.3%, while Bamburgh is third with 37.5% and North Sunderland is eighth with 21.2%.
Under rules set by the council, new build properties cannot be holiday homes, while existing second homes pay twice the normal level of council tax.
A Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Good landlords have nothing to fear from our reforms.
“Our proposals make sure landlords have the confidence and support they need to continue to invest and operate in the sector. The sector has doubled in size since the early 2000s and there is no evidence of an exodus since reform has been put on the table.”
The Government say the act will ‘level the playing field’ between landlords and private tenants by providing the latter with greater security, rights and protections by cracking down on the “minority” of landlords who exploit, mistreat or discriminate against renters.
The act will still allow landlords to recover their property ‘when reasonable’.