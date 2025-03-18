A Northumberland councillor has criticised the closure of an environmental farming payment scheme that he claims is vital to “keeping the rural community alive”.

On Tuesday, March 11 the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced it would not take any more applications for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) – a programme that pays farmers to use environmentally friendly practices.

The SFI encourages actions like improving soil health, conserving water, supporting wildlife, and using fertilisers responsibly.

Defra said it has hit ‘the highest ever level of participation in SFI meaning the maximum limit has been reached,’ but clarified that existing SFI agreements will be paid, and outstanding eligible applications will be taken forward.

Farmers Unite at recent tractor rally in Morpeth.

Bamburgh councillor Guy Renner-Thompson expressed his dismay for the sudden closure of the scheme.

He said: “Many will ask ‘Why does that matter to me, I’m not a farmer?’, but that money doesn’t stay on farm.

“It gets spent on wages, in machine dealers, in seed merchants, in garages, in shops and pubs. It helps keep our rural community alive. This is sucking money out of the rural economy in a great big levelling down of our towns and villages.”

Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Daniel Zeichner, says that the government have “successfully allocated the SFI budget as promised”.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

He added: “This Government is proud to have set the biggest budget for sustainable food produce in history, to boost growth in rural communities and the UK, under our Plan for Change.

“More farmers are now in schemes and more money is being spent through them than ever before. That is true today and will remain true tomorrow.”

Ellingham farmer, Graham Simpson and Chatton woodsman, Kez Stone run rural campaign group, Farmers Unite. They recently organised a tractor rally shutting down the A1 and Morpeth town centre in a campaign against changes to inheritance tax rules affecting agricultural assets.

Graham commented: ”‘when we started Farmers Unite in November, we thought it was an attack by government at us, in hindsight we should’ve called it Countryside Unite as it’s become a government campaign hell bent on wiping out the countryside in its entirety.”