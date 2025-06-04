The leader of Northumberland County Council fears Northumberland has been ‘forgotten’ by the region’s mayor after the North East was allocated £1.8 billion in transport funding.

Around half of the Government cash is expected to be used to bring the Metro to Washington – but the scrapped project to dual the A1 looks unlikely to be revived.

Conservative leader Coun Glen Sanderson was also concerned that there had been no mention of other key projects in Northumberland, including the Blyth Relief Road and improvements to the county’s roundabouts on the A19.

The North East Combined Authority has said the money will also be used to help establish integrated contactless ticket payments across bus, Metro and rail services in the North East, as well as installing more electric vehicle charging points, creating “safe and high quality” walking and cycling routes, and measures to make bus services more reliable.

Traffic on the single-lane section of the A1 in Northumberland. Photo: NCJ Media.

Cllr Sanderson said: “It is woefully disappointing that our A1 – now so busy it grinds to a halt regularly – is ignored. This announcement will not help Northumberland grow its economy.

“It also ignores the vital improvements needed for Moor Farm roundabout which is an essential job that has to be done if the Government want to keep up with the county council’s ambition and incredible growth that the Council has attracted.

“The Blyth Relief Road is also ignored. It is hugely disappointing.”

Long-awaited plans to dual 13 miles of the A1 in Northumberland between Morpeth and Ellingham were scrapped in the budget last year.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has since branded the project “poor value for money” with estimates putting the total cost at over £500 billion.

Upgrades to two roundabouts on the A19 – Seaton Burn and Moor Farm – were also assessed as “poor value for money” by National Highways. However, in February Ms Alexander said she ‘recognised the importance’ of the roundabouts.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed a change in how the Government will assess regional investment following complaints that the Treasury’s ‘Green Book’ funding formula unfairly prioritises investment in London and the South East.

The outline business case for the Blyth Relief Road was submitted to the Department for Transport for approval in January. Current forecasts estimate completion of the new relief road in 2027.

The scheme is expected to cost just under £60 million. It would provide a direct dual carriageway connection between the A192 Three Horseshoes roundabout and the A193 South Beach in Blyth in a bid to relieve congestion.

Responding to Cllr Sanderson’s comments, Mayor Kim McGuinness said there would be a “huge amount” of money for “local projects in Northumberland”. However, she added that the new funding was “just the start” for the region.

She said: “The record £1.85 billion funding we have won for our region this week will bring a huge amount of new money to Northumberland. That’s new money for the county’s roads, money to improve bus services and money to pay for better and safer walking and cycling routes for local people in our towns and villages.

“This is money for local projects which the county council supports and which mean we can push ahead with our ambitious plans to build a fully-integrated transport network the North East can be proud of. This is just the start.”