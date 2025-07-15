Northumberland Conservatives appoint new chairman
The Bamburgh ward councillor, cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, described the appointment as ‘a great honour’.
He said: “As an association we are in a strong position. Thanks to the hard work of our activists, if this year’s local results were repeated in a general election we would win back both Hexham and North Northumberland MPs. I’m not naive enough to think it is that simple, people vote differently in local to nationals and turnout is different, but it’s a good base to start from.
"We have three years until the next mayoral elections and four years to the local and general elections. I believe this is the perfect opportunity to regroup and renew.”
Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and ward member for Morpeth Kirkhill, is president for the upcoming year.
