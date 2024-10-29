Northumberland bus passengers' fury as Keir Starmer confirms £2 fare cap to rise in 2025

Bus passengers across the North East face a jump in ticket prices, after confirmation that the Government will increase the £2 fare cap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the maximum price for a single bus journey will jump to £3 at the end of this year, an offer that will run until the end of 2025.

The move, which comes ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget on Wednesday, has been labelled a “stealth tax” and attacked by campaigners who have pleaded for the cheaper fares to be maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus fares outside of London have been capped at £2 since January 2023 and there have been warnings that the impending price hike will hit passengers in rural communities particularly hard.

An Arriva bus in Rothbury.

Vicki Gilbert, chair of the North East Public Transport Users Group, said: “Fifty cities in Europe have free buses and many of those include trains too, let alone a £2 fare. The reason that it’s important is that it gets more people onto buses.

“It gives people the ability to get to work, to entertainment, to school, to university, and to have experiences outside of the narrow cars that most people drive around in.

“It is good for the economy because it gets people to work who don’t have much money and it is especially good for climate change because it gets people out of cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thing people never talk about is that taking the bus helps with meeting other people – people talk to each other on the bus and that is good for community.”

Reports have indicated that the Department for Transport have deemed the £2 cap poor value for money and not financially sustainable.

Sir Keir said he understood “how much this matters, particularly in rural communities where there’s heavy reliance on buses”, but that “the Tories only funded that until the end of 2024 and therefore that is the end of the funding”.

But Karen Weech, a bus user from the village of Callaly near Alnwick, said being able to access buses is essential to the livelihoods of people in outlying communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It really galls me when you have the Government and councils on one hand saying they’re trying to encourage better green behaviour, but on the other hand they’re not prepared to encourage people to continue to use the bus because they won’t keep the cap.

“In some of the outlying villages, if you don’t drive your life depends on the buses. I couldn’t drive for two years and I experienced first hand what it’s like – you’re solely reliant on the whims of somebody else, and not everyone can afford taxis. The only other option is the buses. What they’re really affecting is people and livelihoods – people getting to work and being able to get on with their life.”

Asked if mayor Kim McGuinness could use local funding to restore the £2 price limit on bus routes in the North East, a spokesperson for the North East Combined Authority said it would “need to undertake detailed work to understand the local impact” before making a decision.

The Labour mayor, who was elected in May, has pledged to take the region’s bus network out of the hands of private companies and return services to public control for the first time since the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Wearmouth, the Conservative deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said the Labour Government “would have been much better not submitting to inflation busting salary demands from unions and instead using the huge sums of money involved to back schemes like this that make a real difference in our communities”.