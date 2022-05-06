North Tyneside Conservatives leader loses his seat in 2022 elections

Martin Murphy, who won the Monkseaton South Ward from Conservative leader Sean Brockbank in the North Tyneside 2022 Local Elections.

Coun Sean Brockbank lost his ward of Monkseaton South to Labour candidate Martin Murphy in the early hours of the morning after the late arrival of thousands of postal votes saw the count go on well into the early hours of the morning.

Labour also claimed the Howdon ward from independant councillor Maureen Madden, who did not run for re-election – but it wasn’t all good news for the party, with cabinet member for housing Steve Cox losing the Collingwood Ward to the Conservatives’ Olly Scargill.

However, they strengthened their grip on the authority further, now controlling 51 of the 60 seats on the council, with the Tories holding the remaining nine.

Olly Scargill, who won the Collingwood Ward from Labour cabinet member Steve Cox at the 2022 Local Elections.

Speaking after the count, Mayor Norma Redfern said: “I’m overjoyed. It’s very reassuring that the voters of North Tyneside have put their faith in us once again.

“It’s even with the Conservatives because we’ve lost one councillor, but we’ve taken their leader.

“This is the tenth year of this administration, and if people are still with us it is amazing. The residents of North Tyneside are amazing, they have got us through a lot of difficult times.”

The Mayor added that she was “proud” that the people of North Tyneside had once again put their faith in Labour.

Martin Murphy took Conservative leader Sean Brockbank’s seat by 1,798 votes to 1,412 – a majority of 386.

Speaking after his election, Coun Murphy said: “The people of Monkseaton South have taken a chance on a new face and put their trust in me. I will repay that trust.”

He added: “We always knew that if you campaign on the things that are important to residents’ lives, people will put their trust in you,” and thanked his fellow Monseaton South Labour councillors Naomi Craven and Davey Drummond for their work in laying the foundations for his election.

Elsewhere, it was a poor night for both the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.