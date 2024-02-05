Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held at Cramlington Community Hub on Wednesday, January 24, the event was part of the North of Tyne Poverty Truth Commission project, organised by North of Tyne Combined Authority and delivered by the charity Children North East.

The conference involved 60 representatives working in housing, charities, and the public sector hearing from people with experience of poverty.

A report of policy recommendations will be released soon, informed by the event’s discussions.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll with other event attendees. (Photo by Children North East)

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll who said: “Poverty is complex and affects each person and family differently. That’s why we asked Children North East to help us understand the reality of daily life for people struggling to afford the basics.