North of Tyne Poverty Truth Commission event held in Cramlington informs report of policy recommendations
Held at Cramlington Community Hub on Wednesday, January 24, the event was part of the North of Tyne Poverty Truth Commission project, organised by North of Tyne Combined Authority and delivered by the charity Children North East.
The conference involved 60 representatives working in housing, charities, and the public sector hearing from people with experience of poverty.
A report of policy recommendations will be released soon, informed by the event’s discussions.
North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll who said: “Poverty is complex and affects each person and family differently. That’s why we asked Children North East to help us understand the reality of daily life for people struggling to afford the basics.
“Listening to people helps us make better policy decisions. I am grateful to all those who shared their stories and look forward to reading the final report.”