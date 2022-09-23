Jamie Driscoll, Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Over a year, the mayor hosts a ‘Question Time’ in each local authority in the North of Tyne, and in October it is Northumberland’s turn.

The session will take place between 6.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday, October 12 at Headway Arts, Waterloo Road, Blyth.

Mr Driscoll was elected North of Tyne Mayor in May 2019 on a manifesto which pledged to focus on community wealth building, addressing the climate emergency, setting up community hubs, building affordable housing, and developing meaningful adult education.

He said: “I was directly elected by the people of Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle so it’s important that the people get to speak with me directly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You might have a burning question, or you might just be interested in hearing about what I’ve been doing as your mayor.

"Whatever your reasons, I look forward to you joining me in Blyth, be it in person or online.”

Anyone wanting to attend the event can book a ticket online and pre-ask a question via Eventbrite.

People can also be part of the virtual Zoom audience if they would rather tune in from the comfort of their own home. Again, when booking an online place, there will also be a chance to pre-ask a question.

Mayor’s Question Time will be live streamed on to the mayor's Facebook page, @NorthofTyneMayor.