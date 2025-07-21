The MP for North Northumberland has welcomed changes to funding that he and the Labour Government says would help give rural communities a fair deal on services.

David Smith has praised plans to review the way funding is distributed across the county, accounting for the higher cost of delivering services in rural and remote communities.

The Labour MP said: “For too long, remote and rural communities have been missing out and coastal communities have had extra cost pressures when welcoming tourists – which have been unacknowledged in the way funding is shared out.

“The Conservative government launched a fair funding review in 2016, then gave up and scrapped it in 2020.

“Labour is addressing this issue now to make sure our local councils get a fair deal and a fair amount of cash to deliver the essentials, like good schools and good roads.

“I look forward to seeing this bring positive change to the affected communities of North Northumberland, which deserve the same standard of services as anywhere in the country.”

These updates to the existing system would recognise the higher costs of delivering services in rural and remote communities.

Alongside this, the Government has also announced action to make things fairer for taxpayers by ending outdated rules for tax collection and spreading payments over 12 monthly bills as standard.

At the moment, those facing financial difficulty who miss council tax payments can be required to immediately pay the whole year’s sum, with bailiffs being sent and no payment plan offered. Under Labour’s plans, payment plans will now need to be offered, with councils working closely with those struggling with their bills.