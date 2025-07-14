The MP for North Northumberland launched the Government’s strategy for protecting Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) around the world at the Foreign Office.

David Smith MP was announced as the UK Special Envoy for FoRB in December.

He was joined by fellow Parliamentarians, Foreign Office colleagues and representatives of civil society at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) as he presented the FCDO’s new FoRB Strategy for the coming years.

David said: “Collaboration and partnerships are critical to making Freedom of Religion or Belief for all a reality.

David Smith MP.

“Our place on the international stage must continue to revolve around our values as a country, values which we aim to humbly share with the rest of the world.

“We don’t always get it right, but I am proud that in the UK today you are free to practice your religion or belief, without fear of persecution.

"I want this to continue to be a reality for my constituents, and to use my voice to help many others across the world who have no such rights. Being part of this vital work has been an immense honour in my first year as a backbench MP.”

David spoke about the growing number of countries with government restrictions on FoRB and his efforts to meet with and learn from a wide range of experts, activists, international partners, UK officials and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Ministerial team.

He added: “I will be focussing on countries where the need is greatest; where opportunities exist to make positive change; and where the UK, specifically, has the relationships and partnerships to help achieve this.”