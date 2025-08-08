The MP for North Northumberland has given his support for a report by the Labour Rural Research Group (LRRG) that shows the priorities of rural voters a year on from the 2024 General Election.

The research, led by David Smith and the other 26 rural Labour MPs who make up the LRRG, found that healthcare, the environment and the rural economy were the top political priorities for rural voters.

Northumberland Conservatives have also responded to the report, claiming that farmers have been ‘betrayed’ by Labour policies.

More than 1,400 voters from rural Labour constituencies were surveyed and 75% of respondents believe rural communities have been overlooked for the past 15 years and 61% feel that their rural communities are in decline.

David Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland.

In addition, 65% showed support for local developments, challenging stereotypes.

Mr Smith said: “Much of the Government’s ambition for growth and prosperity runs through rural communities like North Northumberland and that means we need to fix our social housing and sort out public services. This report confirms the urgent need for this to happen.

“I am committed to ensuring our rural communities have a voice at the highest levels of Government.”

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, Northumberland Conservatives chairman, said: “I don't know who these 1,400 people the Labour Party have surveyed are, they certainly don’t reflect rural communities here in North Northumberland.

“Warm words from Labour MPs won't make up for the betrayal of farmers with their disgusting family farm tax or withdrawal of environmental schemes with only a few hours notice earlier in the year.”

The LRRG will use these findings to shape further policy work. The full report can be downloaded at www.labourruralresearchgroup.com