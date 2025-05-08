Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Smith, MP for North Northumberland, has shared a message of thanks with constituents on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many constituents coming together to remember and celebrate VE Day. I’m thankful to everyone who has taken the time to mark this special occasion with local events for the community.

"Today we reflect on 80 years since defeating the forces of fascism in the Second World War and share our gratitude for everyone who served their country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud of our victory and proud of my Grandpa, who fought in the terrible battle at Monte Cassino in 1944. The duty and dedication that he and thousands of others showed shaped the world we live in today.”

David Smith MP placing a cross of remembrance in the Houses of Parliament in November.

He added: “This VE Day, I’ll also be thinking of those presently serving in the Armed Forces, including at RAF Boulmer, in North Northumberland. Thousands of my constituents are either currently serving or are veterans, and I’m determined that they are acknowledged and rewarded for their efforts.

“Today I’m at RAF Wittering as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme. This scheme helps MPs learn more about how we can support our armed forces and we’ll be commemorating VE Day on base. As a nation we must be prepared to back our armed forces and defend our freedoms.

“As MP for North Northumberland, I’m privileged to play my part in helping us remember the past, including by laying a wreath at Remembrance ceremonies last year and placing a cross in Parliament in honour of those from Northumberland who served in the World Wars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether taking part in street parties and memorial services, or enjoying the later opening hours at the pub, I hope all my constituents enjoy the day and take the opportunity to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”