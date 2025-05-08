North Northumberland MP David Smith backs armed forces in VE Day message

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 10:17 BST
David Smith, MP for North Northumberland, has shared a message of thanks with constituents on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.

He said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many constituents coming together to remember and celebrate VE Day. I’m thankful to everyone who has taken the time to mark this special occasion with local events for the community.

"Today we reflect on 80 years since defeating the forces of fascism in the Second World War and share our gratitude for everyone who served their country.

“I’m proud of our victory and proud of my Grandpa, who fought in the terrible battle at Monte Cassino in 1944. The duty and dedication that he and thousands of others showed shaped the world we live in today.”

David Smith MP placing a cross of remembrance in the Houses of Parliament in November.David Smith MP placing a cross of remembrance in the Houses of Parliament in November.
He added: “This VE Day, I’ll also be thinking of those presently serving in the Armed Forces, including at RAF Boulmer, in North Northumberland. Thousands of my constituents are either currently serving or are veterans, and I’m determined that they are acknowledged and rewarded for their efforts.

“Today I’m at RAF Wittering as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme. This scheme helps MPs learn more about how we can support our armed forces and we’ll be commemorating VE Day on base. As a nation we must be prepared to back our armed forces and defend our freedoms.

“As MP for North Northumberland, I’m privileged to play my part in helping us remember the past, including by laying a wreath at Remembrance ceremonies last year and placing a cross in Parliament in honour of those from Northumberland who served in the World Wars.

“Whether taking part in street parties and memorial services, or enjoying the later opening hours at the pub, I hope all my constituents enjoy the day and take the opportunity to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

