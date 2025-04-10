North Northumberland MP calls for digital phone switchover contingency measure in event of storm emergencies
He recently spoke in Parliament to suggest leaving one copper landline in each community in the event of a storm.
He told MPs: “It might be prudent in the switchover for at least one copper wire line to be left at a community building, perhaps a community or church hall so that, in the emergencies that we have been talking about, there is at least one place in a settlement.”
He added: “We must make sure that rural communities are not left behind again on this, as we are in so many other areas. As your Labour MP I want everyone to be informed but also to make sure that rural communities have options in case of storms or other power failures.”
No-one needs to do anything to make the switchover happen, but those who use telecare services or are worried about the effects of a power cut should ring their provider for advice, or attend a drop-in run by BT. Back-up batteries and hybrid devices are available for free for BT customers.
He is also raising awareness via 2,000 letters to his most rural constituents.
