All landline phones must be switched from copper wires to digital by 2027 because of an ageing phone network, but North Northumberland MP David Smith is working to support rural communities through the switchover.

He recently spoke in Parliament to suggest leaving one copper landline in each community in the event of a storm.

He told MPs: “It might be prudent in the switchover for at least one copper wire line to be left at a community building, perhaps a community or church hall so that, in the emergencies that we have been talking about, there is at least one place in a settlement.”

He added: “We must make sure that rural communities are not left behind again on this, as we are in so many other areas. As your Labour MP I want everyone to be informed but also to make sure that rural communities have options in case of storms or other power failures.”

David Smith MP at Amble.

No-one needs to do anything to make the switchover happen, but those who use telecare services or are worried about the effects of a power cut should ring their provider for advice, or attend a drop-in run by BT. Back-up batteries and hybrid devices are available for free for BT customers.

He is also raising awareness via 2,000 letters to his most rural constituents.

Drop In dates: Morpeth, April 15 & 16, 10am-4pm, Morrisons; Rothbury, April 17, 10am-4pm, Jubilee Hall; Amble, April 23, 10am-4pm, Morrisons; Belford, April 24, 10am-4pm, Bell View; Wooler, April 25, 10am-4pm, Cheviot Centre; Berwick, April 29 & 30, 10am-4pm, Morrisons.