The successful £2.50 cap on bus tickets across the North East has been extended.

The ‘Mayor’s Fare’ was brought in by the North East Combined Authority (NECA) last December – and will now run until March 31 next year.

It means adult single tickets in the region will be 50p lower than the national £3 cap. Other fares covered by the cap include a £1 single ticket for under 22s.

Speaking at a meeting of the combined authority’s cabinet, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said she still intended to take the region’s buses into public ownership but the cap would remain in place to improve passenger experiences in the meantime.

An Arriva bus in Rothbury.

She said: “We all know that transport is absolutely vital to the region’s success, but let’s be honest sometimes it just isn’t good enough.

“For too long, the bus operators have been putting profit before people. We are already working hard to get those buses under public control to make passengers a priority, but that will take time.

“In the meantime, we’re working to make the service the best we possibly can, which is why we’re extending the £1 ticket for under 22s and the £2.50 cap which is 50p cheaper than the national cap. We’re making sure we keep our ticket prices as affordable as possible.

“That £1 fare, we have had now over 35million uses. There has been a 20% increase in young people using our buses because of that fare.

“That is huge. It’s a real positive for our region.”

Deputy mayor and cabinet member for transport Coun Martin Gannon added that the fares had been a “huge success with the public”.

The current cap had been due to end on December 31. The extension will cost the NECA £8.7million.

A decision on the future of the fare cap will not be made until November. A report presented to the cabinet explained that this remained subject to new Government bus funding, which has yet to be confirmed, along with “ongoing commercial discussions”.

Nationally, the £3 cap – which was branded a “stealth tax” by critics after the Labour Government raised it from £2 – has already been extended to the end of March 2027.