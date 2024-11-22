North East politicians pay tribute to former deputy Prime Minister John Prescott

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading figures from across the North East have paid tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott after his death at the age of 86.

Lord Prescott, who was the MP for Kingston upon Hull East for 40 years, died on Wednesday after suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

He served as deputy Prime Minister for 10 years under Tony Blair – the longest anyone has held the post – and was seen as a working class contrast to Blair and Gordon Brown.

He was a key figure in the campaign to bring the Metro to Sunderland in 2002, while he also spearheaded the ultimately unsuccessful bid to introduce a regional assembly to the region.

Ian Lavery marches alongside John Prescott at the Northumberland Miners' Picnic in 1994. Photo: Office of Ian Lavery MP.

Posting on social media, North East Mayor Kim McGuiness wrote: “John Prescott was a proper campaigner, a working class hero who championed working people and never forgot his roots.

“He was a pioneer of regional devolution who fought for the North. Rest in peace John. The Labour Party has lost one of our best. My thoughts are with all who loved John.”

During his time as Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Prescott was responsible for local Government. He pressed for the introduction of regional assemblies to devolve power away from Westminster.

The North East was felt to be the area where support was strongest, and saw the first referendum on the change. However, after 78% voted against the plans the proposals were shelved.

Lord Prescott also had responsibility for transport, and helped bring the Metro to Wearside in 2002.

The man in charge of Metro operator Nexus at the time, Mike Parker, said: “He was a lovely man. He was pretty unique in his character and the way he spoke.

“He didn’t speak like a politician – he spoke in a bit of a machine-gun manner. Not all the words came out in the right order, but he was a very powerful speaker.

“It would have been much more difficult to get the Metro to Sunderland without his support in getting money and the backing of the Civil Service.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery also paid tribute, describing Lord Prescott as a “working class hero”. While Mr Lavery never served in Government alongside Lord Prescott – he entered the Commons in 2010, the same year Lord Prescott stood down and moved to the House of Lords – the pair did march alongside each other at the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic in 1994.

Mr Lavery said: “I knew John for many years and worked alongside him as a Trade Union Leader and whilst Chair of the Labour Party. I was proud to march and speak alongside him at the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic in 1994.

“John Prescott was a giant of the Labour and Trade Union movement. A working class hero who could connect with people in a way that some in the Labour Party could only dream of. He took no prisoners and stood up for what he believed in.”

