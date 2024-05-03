Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the new North East Mayor she is set to take home a yearly salary of £92,000.

She emerged victorious with over 41% of the vote, as the results of the historic mayoral election were declared in Sunderland on Friday afternoon.

Papers published ahead of the inaugural meeting of the new North East Mayoral Combined Authority next week have revealed what the new mayor’s wage will be for the first time.

Labour candidate Kim McGuinness won for the Labour party ahead of independent Jamie Driscoll. (Photo by Raoul Dixon/NNP)

The NEMCA cabinet, made up of the mayor and the region’s seven council leaders, will be asked to sign off on an annual salary of £92,000.

That wage is substantially more than the £65,000 pay packet for the existing North of Tyne mayor, which an independent panel justified on the basis that the new role covers a population more than double the size and with greater powers.

Of the other metro mayors across England, only the wages of Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and the West Midlands mayors surpass the proposed figure for the North East.

A NEMCA report states that the independent remuneration panel disregarded West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in its suggestions, as those mayors also act as police and crime commissioners, leaving a range of between £65,000 to £100,035 among the country’s other devolved mayors.

It noted that the North of Tyne mayor’s salary was pitched at £65,000 in 2019 owing to its “relatively limited powers”.

The report adds: “The panel took into account that some significant aspects of the range of the responsibilities have changed since this decision, not least of which are that the authority’s population is more than double that of the previous combined authority and a transport plan for the whole of the authority area now falls within mayor’s responsibilities.

“The recommendation, based on a majority view, recommends that an allowance of £92,000 be paid to the North East mayor.

