Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMRC recently announced that double-cab trucks with a payload of one tonne or more would cease to be commercial vehicles and would instead be taxed as cars.

The change to the tax set-up would have led to users of double-cab trucks being charged thousands of pounds a year extra in tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has now reversed the decision and will continue to tax the trucks as commercial vehicles the same as vans.

Mayoral candidate Guy Renner-Thompson.

Conservative North East Mayor candidate Guy Renner-Thompson, also member for Bamburgh ward on Northumberland County Council, said: "I'm mightily relieved the government has listened to the NFU and others in reversing the decision of HMRC, and the announcement that the change will be made permanent at the next Finance Bill.

"Pickups are a staple feature on roads across the North East. I'm in the building trade. This tax bombshell would have hurt tradesmen, farmers and small businesses in the region.

"My plan for the region is unashamedly pro small business with capital grants and loans available for SME's a key pledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Levying extra tax is not the way to grow the economy and secure jobs for the future.”

In a statement, HMRC said: “The government has acknowledged that guidance update could have an impact on businesses and individuals in a way that is not consistent with the government’s wider aims to support businesses, including vital motoring and farming industries.”