Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tackling the North East’s housing crisis is high on the agenda for the region’s mayor in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim McGuinness says she wants to use the next 12 months to “really make a dent” into the problems that have left tens of thousands of people on bloated waiting lists for council homes.

Under new housebuilding targets confirmed by the Labour Government in December, councils across the North East and Tees Valley areas will have to deliver a combined 10,976 new homes built every year – in order to hit a national target of 1.5million by 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While critics have branded that aim “undeliverable”, Ms McGuinness told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that “finding ways to complain about the target is not going to solve the problem”.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness celebrates Labour's victories in Northumberland at the general election count. Photo: Andy Commins/Reach PLC.

The Labour mayor said she was especially keen to resolve what has been called a “social housing emergency” hitting the North East worse than any other region.

Official figures show that the number of households on a waiting list for social housing across the wider region jumped from 50,453 in 2022 to 75,985 in 2023, a 51% jump that was far higher than anywhere else in England.

Ms McGuinness said: “It is now really urgent that we get on with this. We have seen measures brought forward by the Government to oil the wheels – more devolution of decision-making into our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Councils will naturally be nervous and I totally understand that, but what I have seen around our cabinet table is a real willingness and a commitment to tackle that issue.

“All of us are affected by it, but nobody more so than those people who are in insecure housing or trapped in an unsafe home or who are homeless and not living anything like the sort of quality of life they deserve. We all deserve a good home.

“There is a commitment in this region to crack on and do it. Finding ways to complain about the target is not going to solve the problem, we need to find a way to get delivering and deliver some housing quickly – and deliver good quality, greener housing.”

Her North East Combined Authority has announced investment into a handful of housing development sites – including the Forth Yards and Health Innovation Neighbourhood projects in Newcastle, and a regeneration of Horden in East Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Those are great, but now we need to know what is next and how we are battering down the barriers and building some of the housing – particularly social housing – that people so desperately need as well as improving things for people who rent.”

The former Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner was elected in May 2024 as mayor, the first person to hold the office taking charge of a combined authority stretching across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, and County Durham.

She described her first months in office as a “whirlwind” but said she believed that NECA had “moved at pace” to start delivering some of her big promises – including bringing the North East’s bus network under public control and combating child poverty.

She admitted that those are “very long term projects” that would not be pushed through quickly, but said that a promised childcare grant to help parents get back into the workplace would be launched in 2025.