Coun Georgina Hill, who represents the Berwick East ward on Northumberland County Council, raised concerns after the agreement was signed off by leaders of the seven councils involved before Northumberland’s consultation with residents had ended.

The council’s consultation on the £4.2billion deal opened on January 26 and will run until March 23. Last Friday – the day after the consultation – council leaders met with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove in Gateshead to sign the deal.

Coun Hill said continuing the consultation now was like asking your family what they would like for Christmas dinner in 2022.

Coun Georgina Hill, standing, speaks during the last meeting of the full Northumberland County Council two weeks ago.

She said: “It’s not democratic. Not only have the public not had a say, it hasn’t even been put to full council.

“It’s after the horse has bolted – it’s a farce. There is potential within the deal, depending on a number of factors there are potentially opportunities, but they are not going to bring the public or councillors with them if we haven’t been consulted.

“It’s just starting off on the wrong foot.”

At the last meeting of Northumberland County Council two weeks ago, Coun Hill questioned why there had been no referendum on the deal. When told by council leader Glen Sanderson that there was no requirement in the law to do so, Coun Hill argued there was a “democratic deficiency” without allowing the public to have their say.

Michael Gove signs the devolution deal, flanked by local leaders including Coun Tracy Dixon (back row, second left), Coun Graeme Miller (back row, fifth left) and Coun Glen Sanderson (front right)

Coun Sanderson assured her that he would listen to the views of residents and insisted the deal was the right move for the county and its residents.

Coun Hill continued: “There’s people who are really annoyed at the lack of democracy. It’s a big decision and things are going to change.

“I’ve had quite a lot of people emailing me and saying they agreed with what I said at full council.”

Responding to Coun Hill’s concerns, a spokesman for Northumberland County Council said: “We want people to be involved and have their say on this exciting £4.2billion devolution deal. The public consultation is an opportunity for residents across the region a chance to understand how the proposed devolution deal could be implemented.

“These responses will be fully considered by partners regionally as well as Government once the consultation closes, as a key part of the process to implement any changes.

“There is no provision in the statutory process for a public referendum on whether or not to accept the deal – it is a Government process we are following, which is replicating the process seen previously in the North East for the North of Tyne Combined Authority and in other parts of the country.”

The deal will bring extra powers and funding to the North East, as well as a new elected mayor covering the whole region from Berwick to Durham.