No truth in rumours prominent building near Druridge Bay to house migrants

Northumberland County Council has once again been forced to come out and dispel rumours that a prominent local building was set to be used to house illegal migrants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after speculation on social media suggested Ladyburn in Hadston near Druridge Bay was being “cleared out” to house asylum seekers.

It comes after similar rumours about properties in Blyth and Cramlington were also proved to be false.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson, who represents the Druridge Bay ward, branded the rumours “wild” and said those spreading the rumours should step away from social media.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland County Council Labour Group (Druridge Bay).

He said: “Let’s put an end to yet another batch of wild rumours doing the rounds. Ladyburn House in Hadston is not being cleared out to house asylum seekers, illegal immigrants, or any other fantasy dreamed up on social media.

“It’s simply untrue – full stop. And since that’s untrue, the claims that I’ve somehow been ‘keeping quiet,’ ‘in on it,’ or that it’s some Government scheme are equally laughable. The usual crowd of conspiracy theorists are at it again, trying to stir up outrage out of thin air.

“Honestly, it must be exhausting to live in a world where everything’s a plot and everyone’s lying to you and hate everything and everyone. Maybe it’s time some people took a deep breath, stepped away from Facebook for five minutes, and got a grip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, the new owner of Lancaster House in Cramlington had to address a crowd of more than 100 residents to assert the building would not become a HMO after similar rumours. The building is set to be redeveloped into private rental flats.

Northumberland County Council and Cramlington Town Council also issued a joint statement confirming that the rumours were unfounded.

And in July, councillors branded claims that the former Tommee Tippee site on the town’s Northumberland Business Park would be used as a holding area for illegal migrants as “fake news”. The county council also explained that converting the property would require a change of use planning application, which has not been submitted.

Addressing Ladyburn House, a spokesman for the council said: “There is no truth in this rumour.”