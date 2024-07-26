Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland MP has claimed he and his colleagues earn a “fortune” and that there is no excuse for members of parliament to have lucrative second jobs.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Friday, Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery pointed out that the salary of MPs is far higher than the national average.

The former coal miner said MPs should focus on serving their constituents rather than looking for alternative sources of income.

Parliament’s website has yet to update the register of interests for members following the General Election.

Ian Lavery, Labour MP for Blyth and Ashington. Photo: Andy Commins/Reach PLC.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Lavery said: “Just to give you a flavour, last year Sky News reported that MPs earned £17 million from second incomes.

“That’s a lot of money when the people we represent are actually using foodbanks – they’re claiming benefits in work and they’re suffering greatly because of the consequences of the cost of living crisis brought on by 14 years of the Conservative Government.

“Fifty-one percent of households in Northumberland in 2023 were deemed by the ONS to suffer from some deprivation.

“I never thought in a million years when I was working in the pit that I would be on a salary of £91,346. It’s an absolute fortune, and you have got to work for it – you’ve got to work for your constituents, and that £91,346.

“When you look at the average UK salary, it is £35,828 and under £30,000 in the North East. We’re paid fortunes man. We’re nearly millionaires.

“I know that’s not true – however, a point I would make and it is in areas where there is more social deprecation, it comes a huge problem. People feel as if, no matter what you do, you are just seen as one of the MPs in London that don’t care once you get on the train – you’re a different person altogether.”

It comes after new Government plans were unveiled that would prevent MPs from taking second jobs that fail to meet a new test of putting constituents first.

