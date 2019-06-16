There will not be a barrier in the recently resurfaced overflow section of Seahouses’ main car park, it has been confirmed.

Concerns about late-night racing in the car park by drivers had previously been raised at North Sunderland Parish Council.

Ailsa Campbell-Shiel in the Golden Gate Boat Tours booth at Seahouses.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, addressing the June meeting, also revealed there were no plans for an additional ticket machine.

Police revealed there had been one burglary to premises under renovation and a case of counterfeit currency being passed. Both are under investigation.

A replacement for PC Alan Morton, local beat officer, has not yet been filled.

There are two police community support officers who will be looking in at Wooler and Seahouses in the summer months.

Seahouses overflow car park.

Sgt Steven Knight asked to be notified of any concerns to help to plan policing over the summer period.

Councillors made no objections to a planning application for three new one-and-a-half-storey dwellings on land south of 105 Main Street, North Sunderland.

Following the adoption of the North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan this must be for permanent residency only with no access onto the lonnen.

The chairman thanked Ian Clayton, Ailsa Shiel, Alan Macfarlane, Alan Trotter and the clerk for their efforts in such a short time in purchasing and erecting the flags and bunting and encouraging shops to decorate their windows for Northumberland Day. There was appreciation for the shops that took part.

Seahouses Festive Lights Team are asking urgently for volunteers who are able to climb ladders. Due to last year’s bunting being completely damaged due to the weather, it was agreed to reimburse the costs of flags and bunting of £204.

It is planned to decorate the village for the Tour of Britain cycle race which is passing through on September 9. It is planned to decorate old bikes, erect bunting and flags and ask shops to decorate their windows with prizes for best window.

Temporary disabled parking bays were requested at Stone Close to compensate for their loss during building work by Bernicia.