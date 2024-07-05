Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The newly elected Ashington and Blyth Labour MP has already been challenged to bring in hundreds of millions of investment into the area – or step down.

Northumberland’s first seat to declare saw Labour’s Ian Lavery elected as the first MP for the newly redrawn constituency with a comfortable majority of more than 9,000. He dedicated his win to the late Ronnie Campbell, the former MP for Blyth Valley.

It was also a successful night for Reform UK, with candidate Mark Peart pushing the Conservative’s Maureen Levy into third place. The Greens received 1,960 votes, defeating the Liberal Democrats on 1,433.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a lengthy speech, Mr Lavery, who received 20,030 votes, said he was “absolutely chuffed” with his victory – and took aim at the previous Conservative Government. He said: “If the exit poll is correct, the Labour Government will inherit an a mess after 14 years of destruction.

Ian Lavery (Labour) wins Blyth and Ashington. (Photo: LDRS)

“The NHS is on its knees, you can’t get a dentist, a GP appointment or an ambulance. We will put that right.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he added: “I’m delighted with the resounding result. I know the challenges people face. The Tory slogan of ‘levelling up’ in reality never happened.

“A new Government does mean change. Labour will make change from the first morning they are in power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware it is not just the people with the lowest incomes that are suffering, but everyone. We need to fix child poverty, fuel poverty, and pension poverty.”

Within minutes of his election, Mr Lavery was already facing challenges from the Tories.

“Ian Levy, who served as Blyth Valley MP and is the Tory candidate for Cramlington and Killingworth, said: “In the time I was MP for Blyth Valley I brought in around £400 million.

“Ian Lavery has made some big promises. He has got to beat that, put his money where his mouth is – if he can’t do that, he should step down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Levy’s wife, Maureen, added she was “disappointed” with the result. She added: “It is what it is. It was a very quick campaign.

“It’s no real surprise. I didn’t have the time to run a proper campaign.”

Ashington and Blyth also saw a strong performance for Reform, with candidate Mark Peart receiving 10,857 votes,

He said: “It’s a very impressive result. At the next election, we will see what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a strong vote for Reform in the areas that we have campaigned hard on. The Tories have completely tanked.

“That’s not on the individual candidate, it’s more of a national issue – but it’s completely changing.