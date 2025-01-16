New research reveals Northumberland receives more pothole repair funding than English average

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 12:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northumberland has more money to spend on pothole repairs than the average authority in England, according to a new analysis.

New research has named the local authorities in England which received the greatest additional funding from central Government to repair potholes in 2023.

It was released ahead of National Pothole Day which aims to raise awareness of poorly-maintained roads, and the impact they have on cyclists, drivers and other road users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Compensation experts at claims.co.uk analysed data from the Department for Transport to find the additional funding that was allocated to local authorities in England for pothole maintenance and compared it with the total length of road managed by each.

Northumberland receives more pothole repair funding than the English average.Northumberland receives more pothole repair funding than the English average.
Northumberland receives more pothole repair funding than the English average.

The analysis found Northumberland was provided with £1,289.94 per mile of road to fix potholes.

On average, councils were provided with £1,163.80 per mile.

The figures come as separate data from the RAC shows pothole-related breakdowns jumped by more than 15% in the final three months of last year. It warns the number of pothole breakdowns could increase even more in 2025 following the recent severe weather conditions.

However the DfT has disputed the analysis from claims.co.uk. They said: "This is a misrepresentation of how road maintenance funding is allocated. Our formula is based on a range of factors like the number of major roads, as well as bridges and lighting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This country has suffered from a pothole plague, which is why we’re investing nearly £1.6 billion for the next year, which will help local authorities to fix up to seven million more potholes this year, going well beyond our original commitment of one million more potholes annually."

Related topics:EnglandNorthumberlandGovernmentDepartment for TransportRAC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice