Northumberland has more money to spend on pothole repairs than the average authority in England, according to a new analysis.

New research has named the local authorities in England which received the greatest additional funding from central Government to repair potholes in 2023.

It was released ahead of National Pothole Day which aims to raise awareness of poorly-maintained roads, and the impact they have on cyclists, drivers and other road users.

Compensation experts at claims.co.uk analysed data from the Department for Transport to find the additional funding that was allocated to local authorities in England for pothole maintenance and compared it with the total length of road managed by each.

Northumberland receives more pothole repair funding than the English average.

The analysis found Northumberland was provided with £1,289.94 per mile of road to fix potholes.

On average, councils were provided with £1,163.80 per mile.

The figures come as separate data from the RAC shows pothole-related breakdowns jumped by more than 15% in the final three months of last year. It warns the number of pothole breakdowns could increase even more in 2025 following the recent severe weather conditions.

However the DfT has disputed the analysis from claims.co.uk. They said: "This is a misrepresentation of how road maintenance funding is allocated. Our formula is based on a range of factors like the number of major roads, as well as bridges and lighting.

"This country has suffered from a pothole plague, which is why we’re investing nearly £1.6 billion for the next year, which will help local authorities to fix up to seven million more potholes this year, going well beyond our original commitment of one million more potholes annually."