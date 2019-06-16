Residents and holidaymakers in Beadnell could soon get an extra opportunity to work on their fitness.

Plans are being progressed to install new fitness equipment at the seaside village’s play park.

Beadnell Harbour looking South West on a peaceful afternoon.'

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, ward county councillor, has made up to £3,500 from his small schemes funding available for the project.

Beadnell Parish Council will now obtain three quotes before deciding how to proceed.

Chairman Jennifer Hall, in her annual report, said the council has been able to maintain the playground, thanks to the financial donations of Beadnell Community Volunteers and the practical contributions of a range of local volunteers.

“During the year we were able to install a new gate and fences, and repair some of the safety surfaces,” she reported. “Karbon Homes has also offered to pay 50% of the cost of a new playground entrance next to the road into Kennedy Green.

“If it wasn’t for the money raised by Beadnell Community Volunteers and Beadnell in Bloom, the parish council could not have afforded such improvements.”

To pay for these and other costs, the parish council has tax raising powers. This precept has been set at £12,500, meaning a Band D house in Beadnell will pay £23.58.

“This way of calculating contributions continues to cause an issue, with 198 of the 546 properties in the parish (36%) registered as businesses and not paying Council Tax, and therefore, not contributing to the parish precept,” she said.

“In addition, last year 147 of these business properties were receiving Small Biz Rate Relief, so were not paying any business rates either.”