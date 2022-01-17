New parking restrictions to be introduced in Northumberland village

Cllr Trevor Thorne.

Double yellow lines with a ‘no waiting at any time’ restriction are being introduced on the B6345 at the riverside.

Problems with indiscriminate parking there had been brought to the attention of Northumberland County Council by Felton Parish Council and local ward member, Cllr Trevor Thorne.

They expressed safety concerns about motorists parking on the bend opposite the war memorial, causing visibility issues for other drivers.

Cllr Thorne said “Following issues raised with me by residents, I allocated £10,500 of my members small scheme funds to solve the problem.

"I am delighted to see work begin to make our roads here in Felton safer.”

It is nearly two years since the scheme was approved by the council.

At the time, officers reported: ‘The prevention of parking at this location will increase forward visibility and promote the free flow of traffic.

‘Civil enforcement will be carried out by parking services on their routine visits to the village.’

