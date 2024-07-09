New MPs for Hexham and North Northumberland arrive in Westminster after election wins for Labour
Mr Morris, the MP for Hexham, and Mr Smith, the MP for North Northumberland, defeated Tory former Roads Minister Guy Opperman and Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan respectively at the general election.
Hexham and North Northumberland’s predecessor constituency Berwick-upon-Tweed had never elected a Labour representative until last Thursday.
MPs arrived in Westminster to begin setting up their offices, sort out HR matters, and start to learn their way around the Houses of Parliament. They will be sworn in this week before attention turns to giving a first speech. Parliamentary business formally begins after the State Opening of Parliament on July 17.
Mr Morris said: “The proof will be in the pudding of being the best constituency MP I can possibly be. Every time I went out in Ponteland people were bringing up potholes, they were bringing up broadband, they were bringing up the cost of living.
“They are bringing up real, day-to-day issues that were material to them and that is exactly the kind of thing that I have gone down to Westminster to try and sort out.”
He added: “I am very proud of the campaign we ran. I am also very much aware that there are a lot of people that did not vote for me, and I want to get on with representing them as well.”
Mr Morris added that he was “tremendously honoured” and said “hard work of an awful lot of people” had helped get him elected.
He said: “I do not think I would be in this position without my family, my friends, and my partner. They have been endlessly supportive, endlessly patient, wonderful with me, as have a lot of people within the constituency.
“I have had old teachers reaching out to me, people from school I have not spoken to in 10 or 15 years. It has been really wonderful.”
Mr Smith said: “This is the greatest honour that I have been given in my life and I am really encouraged by the trust that the electorate of North Northumberland have put in me. My aim is to be the best possible member of Parliament that they could ever vote for.”
He added: “It is about gaining trust and working hard for the people of North Northumberland.”
