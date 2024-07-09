Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour MPs Joe Morris and David Smith have arrived in Westminster after winning previous Conservative strongholds in Northumberland.

Mr Morris, the MP for Hexham, and Mr Smith, the MP for North Northumberland, defeated Tory former Roads Minister Guy Opperman and Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan respectively at the general election.

Hexham and North Northumberland’s predecessor constituency Berwick-upon-Tweed had never elected a Labour representative until last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MPs arrived in Westminster to begin setting up their offices, sort out HR matters, and start to learn their way around the Houses of Parliament. They will be sworn in this week before attention turns to giving a first speech. Parliamentary business formally begins after the State Opening of Parliament on July 17.

Joe Morris and David Smith have started work as MPs. (Photo by Joe Morris/David Smith)

Mr Morris said: “The proof will be in the pudding of being the best constituency MP I can possibly be. Every time I went out in Ponteland people were bringing up potholes, they were bringing up broadband, they were bringing up the cost of living.

“They are bringing up real, day-to-day issues that were material to them and that is exactly the kind of thing that I have gone down to Westminster to try and sort out.”

He added: “I am very proud of the campaign we ran. I am also very much aware that there are a lot of people that did not vote for me, and I want to get on with representing them as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morris added that he was “tremendously honoured” and said “hard work of an awful lot of people” had helped get him elected.

Joe Morris, MP for Hexham, in Westminster Hall. (Photo by Joe Morris)

He said: “I do not think I would be in this position without my family, my friends, and my partner. They have been endlessly supportive, endlessly patient, wonderful with me, as have a lot of people within the constituency.

“I have had old teachers reaching out to me, people from school I have not spoken to in 10 or 15 years. It has been really wonderful.”

Mr Smith said: “This is the greatest honour that I have been given in my life and I am really encouraged by the trust that the electorate of North Northumberland have put in me. My aim is to be the best possible member of Parliament that they could ever vote for.”