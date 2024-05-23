New Mayor of Blyth 'honoured' to be voted in by Blyth Town Council colleagues
Councillor Aileen Barrass, formerly Deputy Mayor, was voted in to take up the mantle at the Blyth Town Council annual general meeting.
The town councillor for Cowpen, elected in 2021, takes over from Cllr Warren Taylor, who has led the town council for four of the last five years.
Mayor Barrass will be joined by Cllr Adrian Cartie, who served as Mayor in 2018-19, as Deputy Mayor.
She said: "I would like to express my gratitude to Cllr Warren Taylor for his outstanding work over the past three years as Mayor. He has set a high standard that will be difficult to match.
“Our town is undergoing exciting redevelopment and Blyth Town Council is working hard to ensure our residents benefit from these changes.
“I am honoured to represent Blyth as Mayor over the coming year and eager to serve the community to the best of my abilities."
Mayor Barrass added: "Blyth is fortunate to have several beautiful natural and man-made areas, and I am committed to the preservation of these.”
Cllr Taylor said he had “thoroughly enjoyed” his time at the helm.
He added: “I just felt it was time for somebody else to take up the baton and carry on the good work that Blyth Town Council does.
“It is very rewarding and very hard work but I have every confidence in Aileen.”
The Mayor of Blyth is responsible for leading Blyth Town Council and representing the town at civic events.
