Labour MPs Emma Foody and Ian Lavery have arrived in Westminster after winning their newly created Northumberland constituencies with big majorities at the general election.

The constituencies of Blyth and Ashington, won by Mr Lavery, and Cramlington and Killingworth, won by Ms Foody, were created as part of boundary changes ahead of last week’s poll, with the former constituencies of Wansbeck, Blyth Valley, and North Tyneside abolished.

Both Labour MPs finished comfortably ahead of their Reform UK opponents, who came second, and their conservative opponents in both seats, including former Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy, who came third.

MPs have been arriving in Westminster this week to begin setting up their offices, sorting out HR and admin matters, and, for new MPs like Ms Foody, starting to learn their way around the Houses of Parliament.

The MP for Cramlington and Killingworth, Emma Foody, in Westminster Hall. (Photo by Emma Foody)

They have been sworn in following the election of a speaker, with Parliamentary business formally beginning after the State Opening of Parliament on July 17.

Mr Lavery, a former president of the National Union of Mineworkers who was first elected to Parliament as the MP for Wansbeck in 2010, said: “When I was first elected I promised my constituents I would never vote against their interests and make that same promise again today.

“This constituency has a huge opportunity to play a role in the green industrial future that our country needs and it will be a priority of mine to ensure we get our fair share of these jobs.

“I will also work closely with the government to improve the healthcare available to local people, many of whom still suffer as a result of a lifetime in heavy industry.”

Ms Foody, from Wideopen, is a former 999 call handler and served as a magistrate and as deputy police and crime commissioner while she lived in the Nottingham area.

She also represents the Co-operative Party.

Ms Foody said: “It is an honour to be elected as the MP for Cramlington and Killingworth, and the hard work to serve our communities starts today.

“In the coming weeks I will be raising the problems people have been raising with me, on our NHS, on antisocial behaviour, potholes, and public transport.

“I look forward to delivering the change our communities voted for.”