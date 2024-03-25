New funding for projects helping people find jobs in Northumberland and North Tyneside
Eight projects will receive a share of £6.4m from North of Tyne Combined Authority and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to provide personalised support to help people find work and stay employed.
This is in addition to 16 projects already underway that have received a share of £750,000 to support North of Tyne residents with mentoring, job application help, digital support, financial advice, and skills development.
North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: “When it comes to solving unemployment there is not a one size fits all solution. In the real-world, there are lots of reasons why people are not in work.
“We have funded 24 projects which will offer tailored support to people from all walks of life, helping them to get the skills they need to earn a decent wage and live a better life."