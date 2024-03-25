Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight projects will receive a share of £6.4m from North of Tyne Combined Authority and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to provide personalised support to help people find work and stay employed.

This is in addition to 16 projects already underway that have received a share of £750,000 to support North of Tyne residents with mentoring, job application help, digital support, financial advice, and skills development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: “When it comes to solving unemployment there is not a one size fits all solution. In the real-world, there are lots of reasons why people are not in work.