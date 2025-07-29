New figures reveal huge cost of roundabout upgrades on the A19 in Northumberland

Documents from National Highways have laid bare the huge costs of upgrading two notorious roundabouts in Northumberland.

The Government is facing significant pressure to improve Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts on the A19, but is yet to commit to the project.

Leading councillors have previously claimed the scheme has been deemed poor value for money by Government officials.

The most recent business case for the upgrades, obtained via a Freedom of Information request, puts forward several options at varying costs.

The most expensive choice, Option A, would have seen Seaton Burn replace with a grade-separated junction – where traffic is kept at different heights – to the east of the existing roundabout and then a “dumbbell” arrangement of two smaller roundabouts to the north and south.

At Moor Farm, the existing roundabout would be made larger and the A19 would pass over the roundabout to allow the free flow of traffic, while the existing road to Dudley Lane would be removed.

The cheapest option – Option E – would see kerb lines at Moor Farm amended and lane designation improved through better signage and road markings in a bid to tackle collisions. The curve of the exits would also be altered to allow more space for queueing vehicles.

Moor Farm would have an elevated, free-flow link connecting the A19 east to the A189 north, segregating high traffic flows.

Option A was costed at £775 million, while Option E would be £300 million. Of all five options, only Option E had a positive figure following a cost-benefit analysis, meaning it would generate more for the economy than the Government put in.

Northumberland County Council leader Coun Glen Sanderson said he was disappointed with the figure but vowed to continue fighting for the improvements.

He said: “We were very disappointed when we had those prices because they seem very high, but these are jobs that need to be done if we are to see growth in Northumberland and bring businesses to the county. It shouldn’t put us off the fight and we will continue to fight for it.

“We need the right transport links. Nobody is going to invest in a county which has 15-20 minute delays because of those roundabouts. It’s just common sense.”

Cramlington and Killingworth MP Ms Foody said the Government’s reforms to the so-called Green Book test could unlock the funding for the upgrades. Ministers agreed to reform the way projects are financially assessed after the previous system came under fire for favouring schemes in London and the South East.

Ms Foody said: “The need for investment in Moor Farm and Seaton Burn is clear, they cause daily misery to too many people and are holding back growth and businesses investment in the region.

“These assessments were done under the Conservative Government’s Green Book. That is why earlier this year the Labour Government reformed the Green Book to support more Place-Based Business Cases that would unlock vital investment in regions like ours in the North East.

“I’ve been pressing for Moor Farm and Seaton Burn to be test-cases for the new Placed-Based Business Cases and I’ll keep working to unlock this vital investment for communities across the North East.”