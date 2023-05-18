News you can trust since 1854
New civic head Catherine Seymour, from Berwick, reveals who she will be raising money for during her year in office

Berwick councillor Catherine Seymour has taken over as Northumberland County Council’s civic head.

By James Robinson
Published 18th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:38 BST
Catherine Seymour has been appointed the new civic head of Northumberland County Council.Catherine Seymour has been appointed the new civic head of Northumberland County Council.
She has been handed the chains of office by Cllr Trevor Cessford, who managed to raise more than £20,000 for charity while in the role.

His chosen cause was the Hexham-based charity Tynedale Hospice, and he presented a cheque for £20,012.98 to it this week.

The civic head is a ceremonial position, representing the council at functions while also raising money for a chosen charity.

Cllr Seymour said: “I will do my utmost to serve the county and the council to the best of my ability.

"It is my pleasure to support the Samaritans, who have two branches in Northumberland; one in Ashington and one in Berwick.

“I will also continue to fund-raise for MND, and for stroke action, a cause close to my heart.

"I would also like to thank Coun Cessford for his dedication, wit and charm, and for the funds raised for his chosen charity.”

