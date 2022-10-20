Dr Helen Paterson is currently at Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council, where she has been chief executive since 2017.

A recommendation for her formal appointment has been made following an interview and selection process overseen by a cross-party group of councillors and senior officers.

It needs to be confirmed at a meeting of full council next month

Dr Helen Paterson is set to be appointed new chief executive of Northumberland County Council.

Council leader Cllr Glen Sanderson said: "We're looking forward to welcoming Helen as our new chief executive, subject to full council approval.

“Helen stood out as our first choice among a very strong field of candidates.

"She brings with her a wealth of skills, experience and an in-depth knowledge of local government and shares our vision to take Northumberland forward over the coming years."

The council has been without a chief executive since the departure of Daljit Lally with a £209,000 settlement at the end of July following a protracted and public dispute with leading councillors. She had held the role since 2017.

Interim deputy chief executive Rick O'Farrell has filled the top role on an interim basis in recent months.

Dr Paterson was executive director of children’s services in Sunderland for five years before becoming strategic director for transformation, leading the council’s business transformation, efficiency and improvement work.

She joined Walsall after being chief executive at Wrexham County Borough Council for six years.