New fares are set to be rolled out that will mean cheaper prices for bus and Metro users.

They will also offer the ability to travel across the entire region using a single ticket, instead of passengers being forced to navigate the “confusing” patchwork of prices from various different operators and purchase multiple tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the North East Joint Transport Committee agreed that the new offers will begin in May, from which point under-22s will pay just £1 for any single bus journey made across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham.

Alnwick bus station.

That will come as a similar fares package is introduced on the Metro, where ticket prices for young Pop card users will also be cut from May 7.

Even bigger changes are then expected in July, when new multi-operator and multi-modal tickets are brought in – ensuring that passengers will pay a maximum of £6.80 for a full day’s travel taking them anywhere from Barnard Castle to Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were told that the £1 for under-22s had been prioritised to help young people get to school and work.

It comes after North East officials took possession of a £117.8m cash boost from the Government, the first instalment of funding for a regional Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Cllr Richard Wearmonth.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “I remember 20 years ago when I used to disappear from school to go and get tickets at St James’ Park during the day and it would have cost me more money then to go there and back. The same for college and university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is going to help people do several things. Firstly, to get around in an effective manner. Secondly, for people who are just becoming a bit more mobile in their early life this will get them to embrace using the bus and hopefully other public transport as a way of getting around – which helps on the behavioural side of things with our net zero ambitions.