North East leaders have urged Network Rail to speed up its usual process to ensure the new stations on the Northumberland Line open as soon as possible.

While construction on the three remaining stations is almost complete, the rail network manager’s approval process for new stations can take a minimum of 12 weeks.

Blyth Bebside is due to open on October 19, but the final two stations at Bedlington and Northumberland Park are unlikely to welcome passengers until next year. This has caused considerable anger in those communities, with trains having been running on the line since last December.

In a joint letter, North East Labour Mayor Kim McGuinness alongside MPs Ian Lavery and Emma Foody have called for assurance that Network Rail will carry out the necessary work as quickly as possible.

Kim McGuinness at Northumberland Park with a new Metro train. Photo: North East Combined Authority.

The letter read: “We write jointly to ask you to speed up the process of putting the new Northumberland Line stations into service. It is our understanding that the Network Rail approvals process adds a minimum of 12 weeks to the commissioning of Northumberland Line stations.

“This means stations that are otherwise fully complete and ready to serve their communities-with trains already passing through-are unable to open for three months. Given the delays our communities have already experienced we don’t think that is acceptable.

“The Northumberland Line is an amazing asset and is already very visibly proving its worth to residents of Ashington, Newsham and Seaton Delaval, and we understand that trains will stop at Blyth Bebside October 19, which is welcome news.

“However, this will be of little comfort to people in Bedlington who have experienced massive disruption during construction and the announcement of delay after delay to station opening. Further, Kim as North East Mayor is investing a significant amount of regional money to make sure that Northumberland Park station is completed, something that was in doubt.

“It was unthinkable that residents of North Tyneside might, after several years of disruption and uncertainty, be unable to board trains here, or to use the station to connect to the Metro system. We understand that the date for both of these outstanding stations to be activated has yet to be confirmed.

“When it is, we would like assurance that the Network Rail approvals process will be conducted in the minimum time possible. Our residents deserve to use the new stations as soon as construction is complete and safety inspections confirm that they are safe to use – three months is clearly far too long.”

There have been a string of delays on the project, with engineering challenges mainly caused by the discovery of unmapped mine workings. Poor weather and even an unexploded bomb have also caused issues.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “While we are as keen as anyone to see all stations on the line in use, commissioning is governed by the Railways (Interoperability) Regulations 2011, enforced by the Office of Rail and Road. These regulations ensure new railway infrastructure meets strict safety and compatibility standards before entering into service.

“Network Rail supports this assurance process and we are working with project partners to reduce timescales where possible, without compromising safety or compliance.”

The Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council, Glen Sanderson said: “We were confident the Northumberland Line would be the huge success it has proved to be after all the work the council has done. Northumberland County Council has consistently made the case for speeding up bureaucracy.

“We welcome the Mayor and MPs lending their support in this matter. The first three stations opened were as a result of our combined efforts with the then-Conservative Government to halve the time that regulatory sign off would have otherwise taken.

“We have taken that same approach with Bebside opening this month and will do the same for Bedlington and Northumberland Park.”