Museum to seek views about how the story of Alnwick is presented at proposed new home

A planning application was lodged earlier this month seeking permission for the refurbishment of the Grade I listed building overlooking Alnwick’s market place.

Plans include a new main entrance on the north side of the Grade I listed building with glazing to enclose the arched openings at the former fish market.

It is also planned to redecorate the original entrance, raise the chandeliers, refurbish the second floor to create a meeting/storage area and make various improvements to accessibility.

Bailiffgate Museum could be on the move to the Northumberland Hall in Alnwick.

Jean Humphrys, chair of trustees at the volunteer-led museum, said: “Bailiffgate was given a grant by Architectural Heritage Fund to draw up outline plans for moving the Bailiffgate collection to Northumberland Hall.

"We have developed designs that show how Northumberland Hall could work as a new home for the collection, creating an accessible and exciting space to tell the stories of our town and wider area.

“This autumn we will be holding events and contacting local organisations about the plans; we are keen to find out what local people think about the community space we have included in designs for the building and to find out their views about how the story of Alnwick is presented. We also want to gather views about the kind of exhibitions we include.”

She added: Bailiffgate has always been a community led museum and we will not be changing that.

"If we are granted planning permission, the views we gather from the public will help us to shape the next steps. There will be a great deal of work to do, not least of which will be to raise money for the project.”

The Northumberland Hall was built in 1826 and, until last year, had several retail units on the ground floor. The main hall at first floor level is currently used as a wedding venue.

Plans for the move were originally unveiled in December 2020 with local councillors welcoming the prospect of improvements to such a prominent yet under-utilised building.