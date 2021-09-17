MP's delight at new Cabinet role

Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency replaced Liz Truss, who was given the role of Foreign Secretary following the demotion of Dominic Raab.

She will lead the Department for International Trade in its efforts to strike new free trade agreements and promote UK exports overseas.

Although some of the reaction to her appointment on social media included concerns that the travel involved in this role will impact upon the time she has for her constituency, Ms Trevelyan said: “I am honoured to be asked by the Prime Minister to serve in his Cabinet once more, as International Trade Secretary, meaning Northumberland has a representative at the Cabinet table and in the heart of Government.

“As we focus on our agenda to level up the nation, global trade and investment will be more important than ever – especially here in the North East.”

She added: “One of the reasons I supported leaving the EU was to maximise the potential of the UK as a global trading nation once more, so it is an honour to be able to drive this vital agenda for our newly-outward facing nation.”

Ms Trevelyan had been the Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a job she had held since January 8.