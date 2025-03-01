MP welcomes extra energy bill support for families in Northumberland

North Northumberland MP David Smith has welcomed the Labour Government’s pledge to give extra energy bill support to thousands of families in the North East.

The £150 Warm Home Discount will be available to 100,000 more families in the North East next winter under new proposals to help people with their energy bills.

This support will be automatic, and will not need any action from households.

The proposals come in the wake of energy regulator Ofgem’ announcement of an increase in the energy price cap for April-June 2025. It will rise by £111 for an average household per year.

David Smith MP at Amble.

Mr Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland said: “This announcement from Labour will make a real difference to families in North Northumberland who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

“Labour is determined to secure our energy system, protect it from the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets and give working people the security they deserve.

“Through our mission for clean power, and the support announced today, this Labour government is putting money back in the pockets of working people.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Labour is determined to do everything we can to protect families from the grip of fossil fuel markets. Expanding the Warm Home Discount can help protect millions of families from rising energy bills, offering support to consumers across the country.

“Through our clean power mission we are determined to deliver energy security and bring down bills for good, with homegrown clean power that we in Britain control.”

Labour is also accelerating proposals to introduce a debt relief scheme, which would target unsustainable debt built up by households during the energy crisis.