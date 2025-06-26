A Northumberland MP has warned the Deputy Prime Minister that a notorious roundabout in her constituency is acting as a barrier to growth.

Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody was speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with Angela Rayner standing in for Keir Starmer.

Ms Foody has become a vocal supporter of upgrades for Moor Farm roundabout on the A19, but the Government has yet to commit to funding the project.

Leading councillors on Northumberland County Council have estimated the work, alongside upgrades to nearby Seaton Burn, would cost in excess of £100million.

Speaking in Westminster, Labour MP Ms Foody said: “Growth needs to be delivered and felt in all parts of the country and the infrastructure strategy, changes to the Green Book and the £1.8billion secured for the North East are a clear demonstration of our commitment to that.

“In my area, Moor Farm roundabout is blocking growth and causing misery for people locally. Does the Deputy Prime Minister agree that improving infrastructure in the north, like at Moor Farm, will show how we are investing in all parts of the country?”

The £1.8billion referred to by Ms Foody was handed to the North East Combined Authority. North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has said a large chunk will go towards extending the Metro to Washington, but there has been no suggestion any of the cash will be used to upgrade the A19.

Tory councillors have branded previous parliamentary debates on the issue “pointless” and pointed out that the decision to approve the project rests with Labour ministers. But Ms Rayner claimed the previous Conservative Government had “no plan” for the region.

She said: “My hon. Friend is absolutely right. The previous Government did not have a plan for areas like the North East.

“I know she has been a champion for the Moor Farm roundabout. This Government are changing the situation by investing £15.6billion in local transport projects across the country, opening up access to jobs and improving living standards, including in the North East.”

The single carriageway sections of the A1 in Northumberland have also been repeatedly raised by campaigners. In a recent visit to the North East, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government is looking at ‘affordable’ measures for the A1 after plans to dual the road in Northumberland were scrapped.