MP to report on storm response

Guy Opperman pictured during one of his public meetings.

This follows the MP for Hexham holding a series of public meetings across his constituency, including one in Ponteland.

Those who attended raised a range of issues – from communications to concerns over the transition of copper landlines to digital voice.

The meetings were attended by representatives from Northern Powergrid, Northumbrian Water and Northumberland County Council.

The devastating consequences of the late November storm included thousands of people being without power, heat and water for days. Properties were also damaged and trees felled.

Mr Opperman said: “The meetings were productive and they allowed my constituents to have their voices heard.

“As we have seen with the recent storms (Malik and Corrie), we must learn lessons from the response to Storm Arwen.

“I will send a report to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Ofgem to be considered in their reviews on the response to Storm Arwen.

“Please do contact me if you have any suggestions or recommendations for how we deal with storm events going forward.”

He has previously said that he has written to the CEO of Openreach and the Digital Minister to raise concerns over the transition to digital phone lines.