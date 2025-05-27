Labour MP Emma Foody has slammed bus services in her constituency after residents called them ‘unreliable’ and ‘inaccessible’.

The Cramlington and Killingworth representative surveyed hundreds of constituents in the aptly named ‘Big Bus Survey’ which found broad dissatisfaction with services in the area.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Foody said the Government’s upcoming Bus Services Bill needed to put passengers ‘back in the driving seat’.

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell said the new legislation would devolve more powers locally to improve transport options.

Ms Foody said: “The villages and towns across my Cramlington and Killingworth constituency rely heavily on our bus services.

"Despite this, my Big Bus Survey that I’ve been running recently shows that local people too often have found buses to be unreliable, inaccessible and they don’t take them to the places they need to go.

“Will the upcoming Bus Services Bill be an opportunity to debate how this government is putting communities back in the driving seat and how a system can work for all of our areas?”

In response, Ms Powell replied: “I’m really pleased to hear about the results of her Big Bus Survey. She’s absolutely right, people want affordable, reliable bus services.

“That’s why our Bus Services Bill will give local areas the power to do that. I have seen what happens when local areas like mine in Manchester have those powers; it has massively increased the number of people using bus services and has brought in extra funding from doing so.”

The Bus Services Bill will give local authorities control over routes, timetables, connections and fares. It will also lift the ban on local authorities establishing their own bus companies, and ensures that lifeline bus services cannot be removed or changed without councils reviewing their ability to serve communities, especially those in rural or deprived areas.

Following the exchange, Ms Foody said: “I am delighted that so many people have completed my Big Bus Survey and shared their experience of using buses across North Tyneside, Northumberland and Newcastle.

“What is clear is that the current bus system doesn’t serve local people. I welcome the Bus Services Bill will give greater powers to communities to put passengers back in the driving seat and improve these vital services for my constituents.”