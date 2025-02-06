MP seeks Government reassurance on Cambois datacentre after Chinese AI system spooks market

A Northumberland MP has sought assurances from the Government on the future of a £10 billion investment in an AI datacentre at Cambois.

The project, which is being developed by US firm QTS, is set to bring well-paid jobs to the county as well as significant additional investment.

However, the AI sector was rocked last week when Chinese firm DeepSeek unveiled its new AI chatbot.

One US firm in the sector saw $600 billion wiped off its value as DeepSeek’s app soared to the top of Apple’s download charts.

An artistic rendering of a typical data centre design for conceptual purposes. Photo: QTS/Northumberland County Council.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery questioned whether the issue would impact the Cambois project.

He said: “This week saw DeepSeek throw the global tech market into utter meltdown, with the Chinese AI app spooking investors, to say the least.

“With huge national infra- structure projects required to underpin the UK’s place in the AI revolution, what does this turmoil mean for projects such as the Blackstone AI data centre in Cambois in Bedlingtonshire, in my constituency?”

Responding, Minister of State for the Department of Business and Trade Sarah Jones said the Government was committed to supporting AI technology development.

She said: “The rapid development and breakthrough of new AI models such as DeepSeek tell us that we need to go further and faster to remove barriers to innovation and make Britain the most competitive market.

“We need to be developing the technology ourselves. That is why we have set out our new AI strategy and why we are scaling up our capacity, creating AI growth zones and putting in place every vehicle we can to support the growth of technology innovation in our country, because we will need it in future.”

DeepSeek, which uses so-called large language models to mimic human speech, was reportedly created for a fraction of the cost of similar US systems such as Chat GPT. According to the BBC, DeepSeek claim the system was “trained” for less than $6 million, while rival firms have spent billions to get to the same point.

Training AI models is the process of feeding data to the system so it “learns” to produce accurate responses. The Chinese system uses less of advanced computer chips than previous models, driving down costs.