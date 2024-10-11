MP presses case for 'vital' dualling of the A1 in Northumberland in meeting with Government minister

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently-elected MP David Smith has pressed the case for the ‘vital’ dualling of the A1 in Northumberland.

The Labour MP for North Northumberland met with Lillian Greenwood, Minister for the Future of Roads, to discuss the route between Morpeth and Berwick.

The concerns of local residents about the future of the project and the importance of dualling to reduce accidents, cut congestion time, and boost the local economy were all discussed.

The current set of proposals would see a 13-mile stretch between Morpeth and Ellingham dualled, leaving the 25-mile more northern section to Berwick single carriageway.

However, the project has suffered a series of delays in getting off the ground, with the previous Conservative Government pushing back the decision four times before granting planning consent just before the General Election.

The new Labour Government then asked the Department for Transport to carry out an internal review of spending commitments.

Mr Smith said: ‘I strongly pressed the case for the vital importance of dualling the A1, which is a project of local, regional, and national significance, and should be a priority in this Parliament.

"During the election campaign I told residents that I would make sure that ministers were listening to their concerns about the A1, and I was pleased to have this meeting with the relevant government minister.

“I know that we both left the conversation wanting the best for North Northumberland under a Labour Government. The Tories have spent the last 14 years promising this £290 million project without ever getting shovels in the ground, and without delivering on their frequent promises. I’m confident that this Government won’t spend or commit to a project without ensuring the money is actually there.”

Labour says that of the £22 billion black hole of unfunded spending commitments made by the previous Conservative Government, £2.9 billion are unfunded transport commitments.

Louise Haigh, Secretary of State for Transport, has promised that transport infrastructure under a Labour Government will ‘drive economic growth and opportunity in every part of the country and deliver money for taxpayers’.

Mr Smith said: “I am committed to continuing to campaign for the successful dualling of the A1, and I want residents to know that it remains one of my top priorities as their MP.”