Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

His ministers fell like ninepins in the biggest exodus of frontbenchers ever.

They belatedly protected their principles and whatever dignity they could muster. Johnson sacked his old frenemy, Michael Gove, calling him a snake.

You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh out loud at all this but this is more serious than some game of slippery snakes and leery lads.

Johnson has gone as party leader, but clings on as Prime Minister for maybe several months – a long bad goodbye or even, perhaps, waiting for some slight chance to stay on.

No doubt Johnson will exploit all the resources at his disposal, including the splendid country residence at Chequers, to write his memoirs and prepare for the lucrative lecture circuit.

Johnson is not supposed to make new policy decisions. But who knows what emergency decisions may need to be made?

Johnson is now the caretaker, ironically, but good government needs better than a Janus-faced janitor at the helm.

I agree with John Major who says Johnson should depart Downing Street as soon as possible. Even the notional Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, would have been better.

Government ministers make a vast range of decisions every day. I often disagree with them. But decisions must be made. The Boris Johnson soap opera needs to end as soon as possible for the sake of good government.

Whether voters conclude that the stench of lies and indignity from the Johnson days requires an entirely new government is for another day.